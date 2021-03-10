E-learning content: Noon Academy, education ministry sign LoU

ISLAMABAD: Noon Academy, a London-based EdTech startup on Tuesday signed a letter of understanding (LoU) with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training for provision of digital education in Pakistan.

As per the understanding, Noon Academy, as a global e-learning platform, will use its expertise in technology to develop high quality content for the ministry.

The ministry will make the content accessible to students across Pakistan for free. The content will include recorded lectures, past paper review sessions, doubt clearing sessions and much more.

The content will be promoted through print, social and digital media, including the global award-winning Noon Academy app. The app includes live classes, practice exams, comprehensive courses, assessments, and many other social learning features.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry appreciated the efforts of Noon Academy and emphasized the positive impact of the private sector in the education space.

