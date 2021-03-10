Women journalists doing 'Jihad' through pen: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister is trying to overcome the menace of horse-trading.

"Open support of some member or party or group is one thing whereas secret support for some monetary gains is something else, which should be discouraged". She said this while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with 'International Women's Day' under the aegis of the Punjab Union of Journalists at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday. On the occasion, she asked the media to promote public awareness about the hazards of horse-trading.

The Special Assistant further said that they have no threat from the 'Pakistan dacoit movement'. "The ECP is responsible to overcome horse-trading; those raising slogan of 'give respect to the vote' have preferred dirty money over democratic norms.

She said the narrative of Maulana, Maryam and Bilawal is different from one another, and the government is well aware of the fact that what is disturbing the opposition parties," she added.

Responding to another question, the she said that the PM believes that price-hike is the biggest challenge.

While addressing the ceremony, she paid tribute to the women journalists working at different positions in the media industry and said that their struggle will help build an informed society. "The role of women journalists is like 'jihad' with a pen, as it influences the mind. It is, however, regrettable that society has often failed to provide an environment conducive to the women in their respective fields. I would pay tributes to all such working women who not only manage their family life but also work in the society for shouldering their family resources," she added.

The Special Assistant said the society should also change its approach and behavior towards working women, as we are living in a male-dominated society where women are usually considered weak and frail. "I have also faced countless challenges, difficulties and societal impassiveness for the last 20 years, but I believe that brave and courageous women can make it into their destinations because they are determined and can face the challenges," she added.

