ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.3%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
AVN 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-6.38%)
BOP 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.66%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -9.50 (-7.47%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.27%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-4.98%)
FFBL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.59%)
FFL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.51%)
HASCOL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.37%)
HUBC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-6.44%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.84%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.04%)
LOTCHEM 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
MLCF 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.05%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.44%)
PIBTL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.82%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.95%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.77%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-6.1%)
PTC 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.14%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.88%)
SNGP 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.46%)
TRG 136.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-4.62%)
UNITY 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.57%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -92.88 (-1.92%)
BR30 24,288 Decreased By ▼ -685.06 (-2.74%)
KSE100 44,223 Decreased By ▼ -828.14 (-1.84%)
KSE30 18,571 Decreased By ▼ -300.13 (-1.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Women journalists doing 'Jihad' through pen: Firdous

Recorder Report 10 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister is trying to overcome the menace of horse-trading.

"Open support of some member or party or group is one thing whereas secret support for some monetary gains is something else, which should be discouraged". She said this while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with 'International Women's Day' under the aegis of the Punjab Union of Journalists at Lahore Press Club here on Tuesday. On the occasion, she asked the media to promote public awareness about the hazards of horse-trading.

The Special Assistant further said that they have no threat from the 'Pakistan dacoit movement'. "The ECP is responsible to overcome horse-trading; those raising slogan of 'give respect to the vote' have preferred dirty money over democratic norms.

She said the narrative of Maulana, Maryam and Bilawal is different from one another, and the government is well aware of the fact that what is disturbing the opposition parties," she added.

Responding to another question, the she said that the PM believes that price-hike is the biggest challenge.

While addressing the ceremony, she paid tribute to the women journalists working at different positions in the media industry and said that their struggle will help build an informed society. "The role of women journalists is like 'jihad' with a pen, as it influences the mind. It is, however, regrettable that society has often failed to provide an environment conducive to the women in their respective fields. I would pay tributes to all such working women who not only manage their family life but also work in the society for shouldering their family resources," she added.

The Special Assistant said the society should also change its approach and behavior towards working women, as we are living in a male-dominated society where women are usually considered weak and frail. "I have also faced countless challenges, difficulties and societal impassiveness for the last 20 years, but I believe that brave and courageous women can make it into their destinations because they are determined and can face the challenges," she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Lahore Press Club International Women's Day Punjab Union of Journalists

Women journalists doing 'Jihad' through pen: Firdous

Another big hike in power tariffs anytime soon

Gilani’s victory notification: ECP rejects PTI’s demand

Elections: PM for use of technology to ensure greater transparency

PDM nominates Haideri for deputy chairman Senate slot

Ministry seeks Rs3.371bn grant for Ramazan Package

Rs70-140bn corporate tax exemptions to go, says FBR chief

China pioneers ‘virus passports’

Vaccines, US stimulus boost global GDP forecast: OECD

PD seeks Rs52.282bn grant on behalf of AJ&K

Discos’ tariff up by 90 paisas for Jan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.