ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.6%)
ASC 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.7%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
AVN 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-5.38%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.7%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-4.05%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.35%)
FFBL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.04%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.35%)
HASCOL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HUBC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.36%)
JSCL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.61%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.37%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
LOTCHEM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.48%)
MLCF 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.18%)
PAEL 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.91%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.4%)
PPL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.74%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.33%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-4.69%)
TRG 137.37 Decreased By ▼ -5.63 (-3.94%)
UNITY 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By ▼ -77.34 (-1.6%)
BR30 24,352 Decreased By ▼ -621.61 (-2.49%)
KSE100 44,315 Decreased By ▼ -735.99 (-1.63%)
KSE30 18,630 Decreased By ▼ -240.78 (-1.28%)
NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Station crew pushed to April 22

  • The newly arrived Crew-2 are to remain in orbit six months, while Crew-1 is due to return to earth by early May.
Reuters 09 Mar 2021

The next launch window for a NASA crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket has been pushed back by at least another two days, to no earlier than April 22, the space agency said.

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, had been scheduled to carry its second "operational" space station team into orbit for NASA in late March from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But NASA announced in January that the target date had slipped to April 20.

The schedule was adjusted again on the basis of available flight times to the space station, driven by orbital mechanics, that would keep the astronauts' need for sleep shifting to a minimum, NASA spokesman Dan Huot said on Monday.

The flight marks only the second full-fledged space station crew-rotation mission launched aboard a private company's spacecraft - a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket tipped with the Crew Dragon capsule it will carry into orbit.

The four-member SpaceX Crew-2 consists of two NASA astronauts, mission commander Shane Kimbrough and pilot Megan McArthur, along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

After docking with the space station, they will join the four SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts who arrived in November, and cosmonauts carried to the orbiting outpost aboard a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.

The newly arrived Crew-2 are to remain in orbit six months, while Crew-1 is due to return to earth by early May.

McArthur will become the second person from her family to ride a Crew Dragon into space. Her husband, Bob Behnken, was one of two NASA astronauts on the first manned Crew Dragon launch, a trial flight last August marking NASA's first human orbital mission from US soil in nine years, following the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

NASA Florida SpaceX NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida NASA crew

