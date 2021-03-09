International Women’s Day: Message from Dr. Tanzeem Fatima, (Pharm-D) Dow College of Pharmacy (D.U.H.S)

Being a woman means being able to be compelling and assertive at the same time. It means being sympathetic and vulnerable to those we love in our lives without feeling weak for doing so, striving for our goals even at the time of hard knocks.

Let's honour the power of Women on this International Women's Day 2021. This empowerment creates strength to live happy and respectable life in a society. They are empowered when able to approach opportunities in a diversity of fields including education, profession, lifestyle, etc without any limitations. Moreover, raising their status through education, awareness, literacy and training, the authority to take decision and when a woman makes a crucial decision, she actually feels empowered.

I opt and recognize my profession as a Pharmacist and propogate it widely that gives me an impression of being empowered. Today, I am highly overjoyed that females are participating gigantically in every field pronouncing gender equality. In the end I must say,

"There is no limit to what we, as a woman can accomplish."

Happy Women's Day!

