ANL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.06%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
ASL 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
DGKC 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.53%)
EPCL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.82%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
FFL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.42%)
HASCOL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
KAPCO 41.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.72%)
TRG 150.90 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.29%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.64%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (0.12%)
BR30 25,865 Increased By ▲ 110.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,932 Increased By ▲ 94.92 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,262 Increased By ▲ 87.91 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bale over psychological scars of past injuries: Mourinho

  • "And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."
Reuters 08 Mar 2021

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said Gareth Bale has recovered from the "psychological scars" of previous injuries after the forward fired Spurs to a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Bale and Harry Kane struck two goals each on Sunday to help Spurs move into sixth spot in the Premier League on 45 points after 27 games, two points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.

Welshman Bale rejoined Spurs from Real Madrid on a season-long loan in September after enduring his worst season in Spain in 2019-20 with three goals in all competitions.

He had a slow start to life back at Spurs due to a knee problem and a lack of first-team football but has rediscovered his form with six goals in the last six games for the club.

"I found psychological scars," Mourinho said. "When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars -- that brings fears and instability.

"There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken.

"And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."

Spurs host Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday before visiting Arsenal for the north London derby on Sunday.

Real Madrid Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho Dinamo Zagreb

Bale over psychological scars of past injuries: Mourinho

Yemen's Houthis say they fire missiles, drones at Saudi oil, military facilities

International Women's Day: COAS says Pakistani women deserve our immense respect, gratitude

Meghan and Harry on racism in UK royal family, suicidal thoughts and walking away

Two urea plants: Ministry seeks Rs2bn grant for subsidy

Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

Govt steps up criticism of opposition after trust vote

Broadsheet body chairman: Summary on pay, allowances moved

China exports spike to highest in decades

Amendment in sales tax clause: NMS operators seek help from AEDB

Bilawal says everyone wants to get rid of ‘Wasim Akram Plus’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters