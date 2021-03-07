Saaf Pani Company case: AC seeks report on assets of Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday sought progress report on the attachment of the assets owned by Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia and her husband Imran Ali Yousaf by April 03.

The duo had been declared absconder in Punjab Saaf Pani Company and money laundering reference also pending against the family of Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime suspects in the Saaf Pani Compnay reference include company’s former chairman Raja Qamarul Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal.

The NAB alleged that Qamarul Islam, being chairman of the company, was involved in awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at higher prices. It said the suspect got the contracts of 102 plants approved from the company’s board of directors and committed forgery in the documents.

The bureau accused Waseem Ajmal of violating procurement rules and permitting the installation of the water plants in Dunyapur tehsil beyond the scope of the project.

