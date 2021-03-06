Pakistan
NA session boycott by PDM undemocratic move: CM
- Usman Buzdar said that had the PDM courage, they would have competed in the National Assembly.
06 Mar 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that the National Assembly session boycott by the 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was an undemocratic approach.
The chief minister met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and the National Assembly members in Islamabad and discussed political situation, said a handout issued here.
Usman Buzdar said that had the PDM courage, they would have competed in the National Assembly. He said that Imran Khan, through his strategy, had outclassed the PDM.
The government had always defeated politics of wealth with public service, the CM said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the corrupt politician and the corrupt mafia had no political future now.
PM Imran directs Hafeez Shaikh to continue as Finance Minister
NA session boycott by PDM undemocratic move: CM
PM Khan wins vote of confidence from NA amid opposition's boycott
'We reject the vote of confidence,' says Fazlur Rehman
Vote of confidence today: PM dares ‘16’ PTI lawmakers to go against him openly
Energy sector: IMF, govt agree to freeze circular debt at current level
Hamza Shehbaz arrives at Kot Lakhpat Jail to meet Shehbaz Sharif
Import of sugar, wheat: TCP scraps two tenders
SPI up 0.61pc WoW
Telecom sector: Ministry for cut in biometric charges, benchmarking of spectrum price
PDM to boycott NA session today: Fazl
Govt irked by ECP’s response
Read more stories
Comments