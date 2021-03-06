ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.72%)
Pakistan

Training enhances operational capability for effective response to threats: COAS

  • The COAS visited Logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.
PPI 06 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges.

This was stated by the Army Chief during his visit to field training area in Cholistan Desert. According to ISPR, the Army Chief was briefed about conduct modalities of two weeks long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive Operation cycle of a Corps.

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, the COAS expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.

Later, the COAS visited Logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.

