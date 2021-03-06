PSP only political force serious in resolving problems: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said PSP is the only political force in Pakistan which has been sincerely making its all out efforts to resolve genuine problems of the people from Karachi to Kashmir.

“We have not taken a single U-turn in the last five years. People are joining us because of our character and capability,” Kamal said. The nation has witnessed that PSP had destroyed Indian investment by tearing down the idols of ethnicity and reuniting brothers to each others.

Kamal expressed these views while speaking at a meeting of the central executive committee and national council members at the party secretariat - Pakistan House, Karachi.

He said the Pukhtoon rally on February 28 by the PSP has forever buried RAW’s investment in Pakistan’s economic hub - Karachi and vowed that PSP will go to any length to solve the problems of masses, which is why today the people from all the four provinces are leaving the political parties of the prime minister and the chief ministers and are joining PSP.

Kamal said we do not want to do such politics in which the party MPAs need to be locked in hotels for the sake of votes. When the leaders’ priority is not voters, how their representatives can serve them?

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021