LME official prices
06 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2210.50 2169.00 8786.50 2014.50 16144.00 25000.00 2734.50 2187.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2210.50 2169.00 8786.50 2014.50 16144.00 25000.00 2734.50 2187.00
3-months Buyer 2229.00 2177.50 8757.00 2032.00 16191.00 23700.00 2751.50 2200.00
3-months Seller 2229.00 2177.50 8757.00 2032.00 16191.00 23700.00 2751.50 2200.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22155.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22155.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
