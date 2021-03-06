LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.

================================================================================================== Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac Alloy ================================================================================================== Cash Buyer 2210.50 2169.00 8786.50 2014.50 16144.00 25000.00 2734.50 2187.00 Cash Seller & Settlement 2210.50 2169.00 8786.50 2014.50 16144.00 25000.00 2734.50 2187.00 3-months Buyer 2229.00 2177.50 8757.00 2032.00 16191.00 23700.00 2751.50 2200.00 3-months Seller 2229.00 2177.50 8757.00 2032.00 16191.00 23700.00 2751.50 2200.00 15-months Buyer - - - - - 22155.00 - - 15-months Seller - - - - - 22155.00 - - 27-months Buyer - - - - - - - - 27-months Seller - - - - - - - - ==================================================================================================

Source: London Metals Exchange.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021