MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

Delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) have expressed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

As per details, both delegations met the Prime Minister separately in the Federal Capital, Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui-led MQM-P reminded the prime minister of his promises and expresses concerns over the sale of government jobs in Sindh, the murder of merit and withdrawal of security from several MQM-P’s leaders.

They urged the prime minister to finalise the candidate for the Senate chairmanship after consultation with the allied party.

PM Imran said that MQM-P is a key allied party of the government and assured the delegation that their grievances will be addressed soon.

Moreover, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) met with the premier in the federal capital and assured him of their full support.

They apprised Imran Khan that all the PML-Q lawmakers cast their votes in favour of candidates fielded by the PTI in Senate elections.

The delegation assured the prime minister that they will cast their votes to the prime minister in the upcoming NA session.