Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrial, financial boost

Sri Lankan shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The benchmark stock index gained 0.75% to end at 7,054.49. However, it fell 5.6% for the week, its worst weekly performance since March 20 last year.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to about 77 million from 133.8 million in the previous session.

Financial services conglomerate LOLC Holdings and investment firm Carson Cumberbatch Plc were among the top boosts to the index.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 361.4 million rupees ($1.85 million), according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 195.5 against the US dollar as of 1127 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

Equity market turnover was 2.08 billion rupees, exchange data showed.