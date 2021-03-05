“Every political party and politician should have the courage to accept defeat,” says ECP in response to PM khan’s speech

Then Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday expressed disappointment over the statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal minister and asked them not to pressurize national institution.

The electoral body in a press release said, “It cannot do any amendment against the law, and if anybody has reservation, the constitutional way is open for all.”

Referring to former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's victory over PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the ECP said it 'rejects' the analysis and criticism that is being levelled over one result of the Senate elections.

"This is the beauty of democracy and independent elections and the secret ballot which the entire nation witnessed, which was according to the Constitution," it said.

“Every political party and politician should have the courage to accept defeat,” it added.

The statement from the ECP came after the meeting chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja which reviewed Prime Minister’s speech.

The national institutions should be allowed to work without any pressure, said ECP.

If there is any disagreement then the person should provide concrete evidence to support his claims instead of maligning the departments, the commission clarified.

The prime minister on Thursday, in his televised speech, had slammed the ECP for not taking measures to ensure transparency in the Senate election.