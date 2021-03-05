Markets
Tokyo stocks close lower on price concerns
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.23 percent or 65.79 points to end at 28,864.32.
05 Mar 2021
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday, extending a rout on Wall Street, where investors were disappointed by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's response to inflation fears.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.23 percent or 65.79 points to end at 28,864.32, while the broader Topix index fell 0.61 percent or 11.44 points to 1,896.18.
Pakistan reports 1,579 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Tokyo stocks close lower on price concerns
DRAP approves Sinopharm vaccine for people above 60 years
Hafeez Sheikh's loss could lead to change of guard at Finance Ministry, say Experts
Embittered PM flays ECP, sharpens anti-PDM rhetoric
Daily US Covid cases below 40,000 for first time in months: monitor
China military budget to grow 6.8% in 2021
WHO scraps plan for interim report on Wuhan virus mission: WSJ
Reading aloud of 628-page Covid bill delays debate in US Senate
Covid crisis: Proposed plan aimed at providing fiscal space to developing states
Telecom sector: Universal service subsidy requirement offsets fiscal revenues: WB
PM holds talks with COAS, ISI chief
Read more stories
Comments