LME official prices
05 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2211.00 2203.00 9266.00 2039.50 17802.00 25880.00 2786.00 2185.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2211.00 2203.00 9266.00 2039.50 17802.00 25880.00 2786.00 2185.50
3-months Buyer 2230.00 2207.00 9227.50 2054.50 17864.00 24430.00 2807.50 2200.00
3-months Seller 2230.00 2207.00 9227.50 2054.50 17864.00 24430.00 2807.50 2200.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 23010.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 23010.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
