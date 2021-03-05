ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 05 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2           Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date      Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price       Percentage
===================================================================================================
Siddiqui                      27.02.2021   06.03.2021        -               -                    -
Cherat Packaging              02.03.2021   08.03.2021        -          26.02.2021            10(I)
Next Capital Ltd.             04.03.2021   10.03.2021        -          02.03.2021         10(I)(B)
Punjab Oil Mills              05.03.2021   11.03.2021   11.03.2021           -                    -
Interloo Ltd.                 05.03.2021   12.03.2021        -          03.03.2021            15(I)
Dynea Pakistan                05.03.2021   12.03.2021        -          03.03.2021            50(I)
United Distrib utors          05.03.2021   11.03.2021        -               -                    -
Bank Alfalah                  06.03.2021   09.03.2021   09.03.2021      04.03.2021            20(F)
Kohinoor Energy               06.03.2021   12.03.2021        -          04.03.2021            60(I)
Janana De Malucho             06.03.2021   13.03.2021   13.03.2021(u)        -                    -
Babri Cotton Mills            06.03.2021   13.03.2021   13.03.2021(u)        -                    -
Samin Textiles                06.03.2021   12.03.2021        -               -                    -
Tri-Star Polyester            08.03.2021   11.03.2021   11.03.2021(u)        -                    -
Habib Rice Products           08.03.2021   15.03.2021        -          04.03.2021            40(I)
Hi-Tech Lubricants            09.03.2021   15.03.2021        -          05.03.2021            20(I)
Adamjee Insurance             10.03.2021   16.03.2021   16.03.2021(u)        -                    -
Oil & Gas Development Co.     11.03.2021   17.03.2021   17.03.2021(u)        -                    -
(BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah      11.03.2021   25.03.2021        -               -                    -
Pakistan Paper Products       11.03.2021   17.03.2021        -          09.03.2021            20(I)
(AKBLTFC-7) Askari Bank       11.03.2021   17.03.2021        -               -                    -
K-Electric                    12.03.2021   17.03.2021        -               -                    -
Ittehad Chemicals             12.03.2021   19.03.2021        -          10.03.2021            20(I)
Millat Tractors               12.03.2021   18.03.2021        -          10.03.2021    500(I)12.5(B)
Mari Petroleum                12.03.2021   18.03.2021        -          10.03.2021            60(I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021   18.03.2021      10.03.2021            34(F)
Mughal Iron & Steel           14.03.2021   21.03.2021        -          11.03.2021       30(I)16(R)
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021      11.03.2021            45(F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021        -          11.03.2021            30(I)
International Industries      15.03.2021   22.03.2021        -          11.03.2021            35(I)
Pakistan State Oil            16.03.2021   24.03.2021        -          12.03.2021            50(I)
Biafo Industries              17.03.2021   23.03.2021        -          15.03.2021            20(I)
Habib Metropolitan Bank       19.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      17.03.2021            25(F)
Engro Powergen Qqadirpur      25.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021      22.02.2021          17.5(F)
Adam Sugar Mills              27.03.2021   09.03.2021   09.03.2021           -                40(F)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021           -                  Nil
Allied Bank                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021      17.03.2021            60(F)
Soneri Bank                   19.03.2021   26.03.2021   26.03.2021       17.032021          12.5(F)
Habib Bank                    20.03.2021   26.03.2021   26.03.2021      18.03.2021            30(F)
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  Nil
Faysal Bank                   22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  Nil
Meezan Bank                   22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2011      18.03.2021            20(F)
National Bank of Pakistan     22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  NIL
JS Bank                       22.03.2021   28.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  NIL
Askari Bank                   24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      19.03.2021            30(F)
Sana Industries               24.03.2021   31.03.2021        -               -                28(R)
Aruj Industries               24.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021(u)        -                    -
Jubilee Life Insurance        24.03.2021   30.03.2021    3003.2021           -               135(F)
Engro Fertilizer              24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      19.03.2021            40(F)
Bank of Punjab                24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      19.03.2021            10(F)
Cyan Limited                  25.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021           -                50(F)
EFU Life Assurance            25.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021           -               105(F)
Tariq Glass Industries        26.03.2021   06.04.2021   06.04.2021(u)    24.03.2021        25(I)(B)
JS Global Capital             02.04.2021   08.04.2021   08.04.2021           -                  Nil
JS Investments                02.04.2021   09.04.2021   09.04.2021           -                  Nil
Engro Polymer & Chemicals     04.04.2021   08.04.2021   08.04.2021      01.04.2021         12.47(F)
Jubilee General Insurance     06.04.2021   12.04.2021   12.04.2021      02.04.2021            35(F)
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021   14.04.2021      05.04.2021            50(F)
OGCC                          13.04.2021   19.04.2021        -               -               15(ii)
TPL Insurance                 16.04.2021   22.04.2021   22.04.2021           -                  Nil
Pakistan Tobacco              17.04.2021   23.04.2021   23.04.2021      15.04.2021           280(F)
PakGen Power                  17.04.2021   26.04.2021   26.04.2021           -                10(F)
Lalpir Power                  17.04.2021   26.04.2021   26.04.2021           -                10(F)
Engro Corporation             20.04.2021   26.04.2021   26.04.2021      16.04.2021            20(F)
Adamjee Insurance             21.04.2021   27.04.2021   27.04.2021      19.04.2021          12.5(F)
===================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

