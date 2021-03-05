KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=================================================================================================== Date T+2 Dividend/ Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right From To AGM cum price Percentage =================================================================================================== Siddiqui 27.02.2021 06.03.2021 - - - Cherat Packaging 02.03.2021 08.03.2021 - 26.02.2021 10(I) Next Capital Ltd. 04.03.2021 10.03.2021 - 02.03.2021 10(I)(B) Punjab Oil Mills 05.03.2021 11.03.2021 11.03.2021 - - Interloo Ltd. 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 15(I) Dynea Pakistan 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 50(I) United Distrib utors 05.03.2021 11.03.2021 - - - Bank Alfalah 06.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 04.03.2021 20(F) Kohinoor Energy 06.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 04.03.2021 60(I) Janana De Malucho 06.03.2021 13.03.2021 13.03.2021(u) - - Babri Cotton Mills 06.03.2021 13.03.2021 13.03.2021(u) - - Samin Textiles 06.03.2021 12.03.2021 - - - Tri-Star Polyester 08.03.2021 11.03.2021 11.03.2021(u) - - Habib Rice Products 08.03.2021 15.03.2021 - 04.03.2021 40(I) Hi-Tech Lubricants 09.03.2021 15.03.2021 - 05.03.2021 20(I) Adamjee Insurance 10.03.2021 16.03.2021 16.03.2021(u) - - Oil & Gas Development Co. 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 17.03.2021(u) - - (BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah 11.03.2021 25.03.2021 - - - Pakistan Paper Products 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 - 09.03.2021 20(I) (AKBLTFC-7) Askari Bank 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - - K-Electric 12.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - - Ittehad Chemicals 12.03.2021 19.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 20(I) Millat Tractors 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 500(I)12.5(B) Mari Petroleum 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 60(I) Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34(F) Mughal Iron & Steel 14.03.2021 21.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30(I)16(R) Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45(F) International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30(I) International Industries 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 35(I) Pakistan State Oil 16.03.2021 24.03.2021 - 12.03.2021 50(I) Biafo Industries 17.03.2021 23.03.2021 - 15.03.2021 20(I) Habib Metropolitan Bank 19.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 17.03.2021 25(F) Engro Powergen Qqadirpur 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 22.02.2021 17.5(F) Adam Sugar Mills 27.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 - 40(F) Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil Allied Bank 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 17.03.2021 60(F) Soneri Bank 19.03.2021 26.03.2021 26.03.2021 17.032021 12.5(F) Habib Bank 20.03.2021 26.03.2021 26.03.2021 18.03.2021 30(F) Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil Faysal Bank 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil Meezan Bank 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2011 18.03.2021 20(F) National Bank of Pakistan 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - NIL JS Bank 22.03.2021 28.03.2021 29.03.2021 - NIL Askari Bank 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 30(F) Sana Industries 24.03.2021 31.03.2021 - - 28(R) Aruj Industries 24.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021(u) - - Jubilee Life Insurance 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 3003.2021 - 135(F) Engro Fertilizer 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 40(F) Bank of Punjab 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 10(F) Cyan Limited 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 50(F) EFU Life Assurance 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 105(F) Tariq Glass Industries 26.03.2021 06.04.2021 06.04.2021(u) 24.03.2021 25(I)(B) JS Global Capital 02.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 - Nil JS Investments 02.04.2021 09.04.2021 09.04.2021 - Nil Engro Polymer & Chemicals 04.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 01.04.2021 12.47(F) Jubilee General Insurance 06.04.2021 12.04.2021 12.04.2021 02.04.2021 35(F) Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50(F) OGCC 13.04.2021 19.04.2021 - - 15(ii) TPL Insurance 16.04.2021 22.04.2021 22.04.2021 - Nil Pakistan Tobacco 17.04.2021 23.04.2021 23.04.2021 15.04.2021 280(F) PakGen Power 17.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 - 10(F) Lalpir Power 17.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 - 10(F) Engro Corporation 20.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 16.04.2021 20(F) Adamjee Insurance 21.04.2021 27.04.2021 27.04.2021 19.04.2021 12.5(F) ===================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021