KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
===================================================================================================
Date T+2 Dividend/
Name of Company Book Closure of last date Bonus/Right
From To AGM cum price Percentage
===================================================================================================
Siddiqui 27.02.2021 06.03.2021 - - -
Cherat Packaging 02.03.2021 08.03.2021 - 26.02.2021 10(I)
Next Capital Ltd. 04.03.2021 10.03.2021 - 02.03.2021 10(I)(B)
Punjab Oil Mills 05.03.2021 11.03.2021 11.03.2021 - -
Interloo Ltd. 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 15(I)
Dynea Pakistan 05.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 03.03.2021 50(I)
United Distrib utors 05.03.2021 11.03.2021 - - -
Bank Alfalah 06.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 04.03.2021 20(F)
Kohinoor Energy 06.03.2021 12.03.2021 - 04.03.2021 60(I)
Janana De Malucho 06.03.2021 13.03.2021 13.03.2021(u) - -
Babri Cotton Mills 06.03.2021 13.03.2021 13.03.2021(u) - -
Samin Textiles 06.03.2021 12.03.2021 - - -
Tri-Star Polyester 08.03.2021 11.03.2021 11.03.2021(u) - -
Habib Rice Products 08.03.2021 15.03.2021 - 04.03.2021 40(I)
Hi-Tech Lubricants 09.03.2021 15.03.2021 - 05.03.2021 20(I)
Adamjee Insurance 10.03.2021 16.03.2021 16.03.2021(u) - -
Oil & Gas Development Co. 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 17.03.2021(u) - -
(BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah 11.03.2021 25.03.2021 - - -
Pakistan Paper Products 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 - 09.03.2021 20(I)
(AKBLTFC-7) Askari Bank 11.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - -
K-Electric 12.03.2021 17.03.2021 - - -
Ittehad Chemicals 12.03.2021 19.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 20(I)
Millat Tractors 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 500(I)12.5(B)
Mari Petroleum 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 - 10.03.2021 60(I)
Fauji Fertilizer 12.03.2021 18.03.2021 18.03.2021 10.03.2021 34(F)
Mughal Iron & Steel 14.03.2021 21.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30(I)16(R)
Bank Al-Habib 15.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 11.03.2021 45(F)
International Steel 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 30(I)
International Industries 15.03.2021 22.03.2021 - 11.03.2021 35(I)
Pakistan State Oil 16.03.2021 24.03.2021 - 12.03.2021 50(I)
Biafo Industries 17.03.2021 23.03.2021 - 15.03.2021 20(I)
Habib Metropolitan Bank 19.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 17.03.2021 25(F)
Engro Powergen Qqadirpur 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 22.02.2021 17.5(F)
Adam Sugar Mills 27.03.2021 09.03.2021 09.03.2021 - 40(F)
Fauji Foods 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 - Nil
Allied Bank 19.03.2021 25.03.2021 25.03.2021 17.03.2021 60(F)
Soneri Bank 19.03.2021 26.03.2021 26.03.2021 17.032021 12.5(F)
Habib Bank 20.03.2021 26.03.2021 26.03.2021 18.03.2021 30(F)
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil
Faysal Bank 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - Nil
Meezan Bank 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2011 18.03.2021 20(F)
National Bank of Pakistan 22.03.2021 29.03.2021 29.03.2021 - NIL
JS Bank 22.03.2021 28.03.2021 29.03.2021 - NIL
Askari Bank 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 30(F)
Sana Industries 24.03.2021 31.03.2021 - - 28(R)
Aruj Industries 24.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021(u) - -
Jubilee Life Insurance 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 3003.2021 - 135(F)
Engro Fertilizer 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 40(F)
Bank of Punjab 24.03.2021 30.03.2021 30.03.2021 19.03.2021 10(F)
Cyan Limited 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 50(F)
EFU Life Assurance 25.03.2021 31.03.2021 31.03.2021 - 105(F)
Tariq Glass Industries 26.03.2021 06.04.2021 06.04.2021(u) 24.03.2021 25(I)(B)
JS Global Capital 02.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 - Nil
JS Investments 02.04.2021 09.04.2021 09.04.2021 - Nil
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 04.04.2021 08.04.2021 08.04.2021 01.04.2021 12.47(F)
Jubilee General Insurance 06.04.2021 12.04.2021 12.04.2021 02.04.2021 35(F)
Tri-Pack Filmst 07.04.2021 14.04.2021 14.04.2021 05.04.2021 50(F)
OGCC 13.04.2021 19.04.2021 - - 15(ii)
TPL Insurance 16.04.2021 22.04.2021 22.04.2021 - Nil
Pakistan Tobacco 17.04.2021 23.04.2021 23.04.2021 15.04.2021 280(F)
PakGen Power 17.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 - 10(F)
Lalpir Power 17.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 - 10(F)
Engro Corporation 20.04.2021 26.04.2021 26.04.2021 16.04.2021 20(F)
Adamjee Insurance 21.04.2021 27.04.2021 27.04.2021 19.04.2021 12.5(F)
===================================================================================================
(I) Interim Dividend
(F) Final Dividend
(B) Bonus
(*) Date revised
(E) Election of Directors of Company
(u) Extra ordinary general meeting
