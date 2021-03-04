Open balloting only way to end horse-trading: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firmly believes that open balloting is the only way to eliminate horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister has conveyed his concerns over victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in the center. He said PTI also has a copy of the leaked video of Gilani’s son.

The Minister said, to enjoy the real fruits of democracy, we have to discourage those who contest elections on the strength of money.