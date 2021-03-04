Pakistan
Open balloting only way to end horse-trading: Shibli
- The Minister said, to enjoy the real fruits of democracy, we have to discourage those who contest elections on the strength of money.
04 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firmly believes that open balloting is the only way to eliminate horse-trading in the Senate elections.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Prime Minister has conveyed his concerns over victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani in the center. He said PTI also has a copy of the leaked video of Gilani’s son.
The Minister said, to enjoy the real fruits of democracy, we have to discourage those who contest elections on the strength of money.
Senate election: PM Imran questions ECP’s responsibility, transparency
Open balloting only way to end horse-trading: Shibli
PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries
PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship
Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations
PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6
US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department
PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections
IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL
UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup
Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength
Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR
Read more stories
Comments