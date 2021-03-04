ANL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-5.16%)
ASL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4%)
AVN 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.14%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.18%)
DGKC 132.19 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-3.86%)
EPCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-2.94%)
FCCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.8%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.33%)
HASCOL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.12%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.93%)
JSCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-6.62%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.13%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.1%)
LOTCHEM 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.5%)
MLCF 45.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.59%)
PAEL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.18%)
PIBTL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.03%)
POWER 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.14%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.37%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-5.37%)
TRG 143.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.11%)
UNITY 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-4.52%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.58%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -127.55 (-2.54%)
BR30 25,276 Decreased By ▼ -854.04 (-3.27%)
KSE100 45,279 Decreased By ▼ -879.27 (-1.9%)
KSE30 18,898 Decreased By ▼ -409.3 (-2.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khuhro sees Khan has lost parliament's confidence

  • He said a long march would begin from Karachi on 26th March which would be led by Chairman Bilawal for which preparations were afoot.
PPI 04 Mar 2021

LARKANA: PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the confidence of the parliament; hence, he should either tender resignation or dissolve assemblies; otherwise, no confidence move would send him packing.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Khuhro said getting a confidence vote despite losing confidence of the parliament was in fact a failed face saving effort. He said the prime minister could go home through no confidence vote; hence, he should resign and hold early elections.

Khuhro said that a caretaker government should be formed for three months after having parleys with the parliamentary parties which should ensure free, fair and transparent elections. He said that the chair of 'Tabdeeli Sardar' was swinging and the march past had already started in government treasuries before the long march.

He termed victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani from Islamabad as open no confidence against Imran Khan's government because, he added, his own members and allies now wanted to get rid of him. Khuhro said if the prime minister did not tender resignation, then his fate would not be different than that of dictator Pervaiz Musharraf.

He said a long march would begin from Karachi on 26th March which would be led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for which preparations were afoot. He claimed that people's-enemy government would be sent home through the PDM platform and the government would not be able to rule.

He said that the PDM leaders meeting would decide who would be the Senate chairman. He further said that PDM would contest elections if held prior to schedule under a planned manner.

Imran Khan Nisar Ahmed Khuhro

Khuhro sees Khan has lost parliament's confidence

PM Khan urges global bodies to provide 'fiscal space' to developing countries

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Senate results: ECP takes notice of federal ministers' allegations

PM to seek vote of confidence from National Assembly on March 6

US will continue to work closely with the Pakistani authorities on shared interests: US State Department

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

IHC orders removal of former DG ISI Durrani's name from ECL

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters