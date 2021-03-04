Khuhro sees Khan has lost parliament's confidence

LARKANA: PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had lost the confidence of the parliament; hence, he should either tender resignation or dissolve assemblies; otherwise, no confidence move would send him packing.

In a statement issued here Thursday, Khuhro said getting a confidence vote despite losing confidence of the parliament was in fact a failed face saving effort. He said the prime minister could go home through no confidence vote; hence, he should resign and hold early elections.

Khuhro said that a caretaker government should be formed for three months after having parleys with the parliamentary parties which should ensure free, fair and transparent elections. He said that the chair of 'Tabdeeli Sardar' was swinging and the march past had already started in government treasuries before the long march.

He termed victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani from Islamabad as open no confidence against Imran Khan's government because, he added, his own members and allies now wanted to get rid of him. Khuhro said if the prime minister did not tender resignation, then his fate would not be different than that of dictator Pervaiz Musharraf.

He said a long march would begin from Karachi on 26th March which would be led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for which preparations were afoot. He claimed that people's-enemy government would be sent home through the PDM platform and the government would not be able to rule.

He said that the PDM leaders meeting would decide who would be the Senate chairman. He further said that PDM would contest elections if held prior to schedule under a planned manner.