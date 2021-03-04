Pakistan
COAS, ISI Chief, PM Imran discuss national security
- During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to national security.
- The meeting took place at Prime Minister House in Islamabad.
04 Mar 2021
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad at the Prime Minister’s office.
As per details, Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.
Earlier, on February 19, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on COAS.
During the meeting, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, particularly developments in the Afghan peace process.
The COAS told the envoy that peace in both the countries was in the greater interest of the region.
