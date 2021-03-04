PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship.

In a tweet, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that he was thankful to the PM for nominating a Balochistan representative for the Senate chairman slot.

The PM will also be addressing the nation at 7:30. The PM is expected to brief the nation about the prevailing political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that a session of the National Assembly to be summoned on Saturday at 12:15pm, during which the PM will take a vote of confidence.

The elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting. Although the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has not officially announced its candidates for the two posts, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari among other leaders has hinted that Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani would be the joint candidate for the office of Senate chairman.