World
France calls for 'immediate end of repression' in Myanmar: Macron
- "We are by your side," Macron tweeted, adding his voice to international protests after the United Nations.
04 Mar 2021
PARIS: France is calling for "the immediate end of the repression in Myanmar", the release of all those detained and for the return of democracy, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday.
"We are by your side," Macron tweeted, adding his voice to international protests after the United Nations said at least 38 pro-democracy demonstrators were killed by Myanmar security forces on Wednesday.
