US oil may retest support at $60.58

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $60.58 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall into the range of $59.30 to $59.82.

The fall from $63.81 adopted a five-wave mode, which suggests the development of a zigzag or a five-wave cycle.

In either case, oil is expected to fall into the range of $57.63 to $59.08, formed by the 50% and the 38.2% retracements on the uptrend from $51.44 to $63.81.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $63.81 to $58.59 reveals a realistic target zone of $59.30-$59.82. Resistance is at $61.82, a break above could lead to a gain to $62.58.

On the daily chart, the right-shoulder of a small head-and-shoulders could be developing. As long as oil remains below $61.70, this pattern is likely to be confirmed.

The confirmation will be when oil breaks $59.41. This pattern suggests a target around $54. A break above $61.70 could open the way towards $63.81.

However, the uptrend will not be confiremd until oil breaks $63.81.

