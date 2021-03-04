ANL 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.1%)
ASC 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.24%)
ASL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.96%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.66%)
BOP 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 133.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.2%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.33%)
FCCL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.13%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.89%)
HASCOL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.21%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.17%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.65%)
JSCL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.37%)
LOTCHEM 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.3%)
PAEL 36.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.54%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.44%)
POWER 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.21%)
PPL 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.4%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.1%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.46%)
TRG 143.87 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-2.59%)
UNITY 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.69%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.26%)
BR100 4,895 Decreased By ▼ -120.64 (-2.41%)
BR30 25,308 Decreased By ▼ -821.96 (-3.15%)
KSE100 45,393 Decreased By ▼ -764.57 (-1.66%)
KSE30 18,915 Decreased By ▼ -392.32 (-2.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

  • At 9:30 am, the index dropped by 1,073.15 points to 45,087.73 points amid political uncertainty.
  • The political tensions were further escalated after PTI announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would seek a fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly.
Ali Ahmed Updated 04 Mar 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index fall by over 1,000 points in the opening session on Thursday.

At 9:30 am, the index dropped by 1,073.15 points to 45,087.73 points amid political uncertainty.

The development comes a day after the sitting finance minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani at the Senate election.

"Be ready for market fall tomorrow," tweeted Topline Securities analyst Mohammad Sohail, on Wednesday after Hafeez lost the Senate election.

In a crushing disappointment to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Wednesday, emerged victorious by defeating his rival Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, the federal finance minister, by five votes – 169/164 as seven votes were rejected under highly suspicious circumstances – in Senate elections.

The “surprise victory” by the PDM candidate who defeated Dr. Sheikh came as a “shock” to the ruling PTI as Fauzia Arshad – the PTI candidate from Islamabad on seats reserved for women – stole the show with 174 votes, defeating Farzana Kausar of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 161 votes.

The political tensions were further escalated after PTI announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan would seek a fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly, following the upset defeat of his candidate from the federal capital, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Speaking at a news conference soon after the results of the Senate elections, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi flanked by other government ministers, including Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minster for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, said “Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a moral position, so he has decided to seek a vote of confidence from the House, after consultation with other PTI members.”

He added that the decision was taken with a view to making it clear “as to who is standing with Imran Khan’s ideology and who is not.”

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh SENATE PTI Imran Khan PSX KSE100 Senate elections

PSX benchmark Index bleeds after ‘shocking’ upset at Senate Elections

UN says 38 dead in Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day since coup

Blinken calls China biggest 'test,' vows US strength

Practicing drills: Zarb-e-Hadeed aims to enhance operational preparedness: ISPR

PM to seek vote of confidence from parliament after Senate defeat

PM Khan to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today

Hafeez humbled by Gilani: rejected votes exceed victory margin

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

US private payrolls rise modestly, worker shortages emerging

In upset for PTI, PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters