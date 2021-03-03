Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Wednesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,549,910 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 114,713,590 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 10,558 new deaths and 406,096 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,136 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,641 and Mexico with 1,035.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 516,616 deaths from 28,719,660 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 257,361 deaths from 10,646,926 cases, Mexico with 187,187 deaths from 2,097,194 cases, India with 157,346 deaths from 11,139,516 cases, and the United Kingdom with 123,296 deaths from 4,188,400 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 196 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 191, Slovenia with 186, the United Kingdom with 182 and Montenegro with 163.

Europe overall has 860,055 deaths from 37,874,127 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 683,590 deaths from 21,536,767 infections, and the United States and Canada 538,655 deaths from 29,591,319 cases.

Asia has reported 257,503 deaths from 16,203,808 cases, the Middle East 104,777 deaths from 5,561,104 cases, Africa 104,379 deaths from 3,914,002 cases, and Oceania 951 deaths from 32,465 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only part of the true total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.