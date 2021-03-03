Senate elections: ECP's monitoring cell receives complaints from Balochistan Assembly

(Karachi) The monitoring cell of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has received two complaints just a few hours after the polling for Senate elections began at Parliament House, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the ECP’s monitoring cell received two complaints from the Balochistan Assembly regarding the delay in the commencement of the voting process during Senate polls.

ECP member in Balochistan Assembly Shah Muhammad Jatoi has been directed to immediately redress the complaints regarding the voting.

As part of measures to end electoral malpractices and ensure transparency in Senate polls, the ECP had established a telephone helpline and constituted a vigilance committee.

The vigilance committee members include officials of ECP, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The committee had been tasked to provide necessary information and records to the ECP, as well as present a report if an inquiry is required to be conducted.

A telephone helpline was also established where the citizens could register complaints at 051-8848888.