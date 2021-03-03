PARTLY FACETIOUS: What are Dr Hafeez Sheikh’s chances?

“I now take full ownership of Bushra Bibi.”

“That’s first lady for you moron!”

“Technically that’s not right – in Pakistan the first lady is the President’s wife and irrespective of whether they are on the same page or different page the foremost gentleman today is The Khan…”

“Foremost gentleman?”

“As distinct from the First Gentlemen…Zardari sahib was the First Gentleman when his wife was the country’s Prime Minister and he successfully transitioned into the Foremost Gentlemen after her assassination…you know Argentina’s Christina Kirchner also made the transition and…”

“And if Maryam Nawaz is ever installed as the country’s Foremost Lady the much retired Captain…”

“Ha ha, somehow I don’t see any transition there until hell freezes over…”

“Hell appears to have frozen in our country - Hafeez Sheikh has actually been canvassing with members of the cabinet seeking votes for Senate elections today…”

“That’s the first for him though this is the fourth position he has held in government! Vive la true democracy in Pakistan today a la Khan!”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I am concerned about Sheikh’s chances - inflation and unemployment today have reached historic highs and even Khanzadehs may be tempted to vote Gilani irrespective of what Gilani sahib did – you know taking the Turkish First Lady’s necklace home, by mistake he said, and giving a lavish dinner for Angelina Jolie at state expense and inviting all his relatives much to Jolie’s disgust and…”

“You forget the electorate for the Senate is only the parliamentarians and they dance to a different tune to the general public.”

“Different tune! I reckon even to a different musical instrument.”

“Indeed, but going back Bushra Bibi I, as a Lahori, was totally floored by her decision to go to Data Darbar two days before the Senate elections…”

“Right, but uncharacteristic for her the media was present, otherwise we would never have known.”

“Indeed, but I would hope she takes the adjoining panagah administrators to task…”

“Why? She expressed satisfaction at the management…”

“Right, but I saw they took her through a route that’s a no-no for even Western women leave alone…”

“Let there be suspensions!”

“You sound like a fundamentalist, just a warning would do…”

