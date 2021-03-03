Belarusian envoy keen to promote bilateral ties

LAHORE: Belarusian Ambassador Andrei Metelitsa has expressed the resolve to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan and its universities through collaboration in various fields of mutual interest.

He was talking to Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad during his visit to PU here on Tuesday. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Executive Director Col Khalid Taimur (r) and others were present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting

Metelitsa stressed the need to promote academic relations among the universities of both the countries through exchange of faculty members and students and joint research projects. He said that art, culture and literature could play an important role in strengthening ties between both the countries. He said that Belarus also aimed at promotion of trade ties with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society headed by its General Secretary Sarmad Ali called on Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Executive Director Col Khalid Taimur (r) and others participated in the meeting.

Sarmad Ali expressed his keen interest in promotion of academia-professional linkages with the School of Communication Studies.

