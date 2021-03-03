Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,981.21
High: 4,995.01
Low: 4,910.18
Net Change: (+) 67.36
Volume ('000): 358,357
Value ('000): 21,225,081
Makt Cap 1,421,681,693,823
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,524.67
NET CH. (-) 26.89
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,682.63
NET CH. (+) 95.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,750.89
NET CH. (+) 117.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,150.60
NET CH. (+) 37.23
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,768.19
NET CH. (+) 89.98
------------------------------------
As on: 02-March-2021
====================================
