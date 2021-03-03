KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (March 2, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,981.21 High: 4,995.01 Low: 4,910.18 Net Change: (+) 67.36 Volume ('000): 358,357 Value ('000): 21,225,081 Makt Cap 1,421,681,693,823 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,524.67 NET CH. (-) 26.89 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,682.63 NET CH. (+) 95.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,750.89 NET CH. (+) 117.82 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,150.60 NET CH. (+) 37.23 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,768.19 NET CH. (+) 89.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-March-2021 ====================================

