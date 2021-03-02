ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Pakistan condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

  • A Houthi projectile injured five civilians in a border village in Jazan region.
  • "Pakistan also calls on Houthi militia to halt its attacks on Ma’arib governorate in Yemen. We reiterate our call for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen through peaceful means," FO said.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Mar 2021

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent attacks launched by Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office (FO) condemned the recent attack by a Houthi projectile that injured five civilians in a border village in Jazan region. Calling for the immediate cessation of these attacks, Pakistan reiterated its solidarity with the kingdom.

The FO said that these attacks not only violate the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia but also threaten the lives of innocent people. "Pakistan also calls on Houthi militia to halt its attacks on Ma’arib governorate in Yemen. We reiterate our call for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen through peaceful means," FO said.

On Tuesday, a missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia wounded three Saudis and two Yemeni nationals, who suffered moderate injuries due to shrapnel and were transferred to hospital to receive medical care.

The media spokesman for the Directorate of Civil Defense in Jazan, Col. Mohammed bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, said the authority received a report about a missile launched from Yemen toward one of the border villages in Jazan, Arab News reported.

Al-Ghamdi said upon arrival at the site, it became clear that the military projectile had fallen in a public street, resulting in five civilians being injured.

Last month, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport which caused a fire in a civilian aircraft. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said that four Houthi drones were used in the attack.

