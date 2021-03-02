ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.68%)
ASC 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
ASL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.39%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.15%)
DGKC 136.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.25%)
EPCL 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.16%)
HASCOL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.42%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.29%)
JSCL 24.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
MLCF 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.7%)
PAEL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
PIBTL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.2%)
POWER 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.49%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.17%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.18 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.12%)
UNITY 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.97%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By ▲ 53.4 (1.09%)
BR30 25,688 Increased By ▲ 355.79 (1.4%)
KSE100 45,971 Increased By ▲ 377.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 175.2 (0.92%)
Algeria foreign exchange reserves fall to $42 billion

  • The North African country uses its reserves to pay for imports of goods and services, estimated annually at $45 billion.
Reuters 02 Mar 2021

ALGIERS: Algeria's foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $42 billion, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Monday, down from $60 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

A fall in global crude prices have significantly hit OPEC member Algeria where oil and gas export revenues account for 60% of the state budget and 94% of total export earnings.

Reserves stood at $72.6 billion in April 2019, down from $79.88 billion in December 2018 and $97.33 billion at the end of 2017.

The North African country uses its reserves to pay for imports of goods and services, estimated annually at $45 billion.

The government has been trying to cut spending on purchases from abroad to ease the financial pressures caused by the decline in oil and gas revenues.

"I have given instructions to import only what we actually need," Tebboune said on state television.

