ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.68%)
ASC 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.31%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.04%)
DGKC 136.41 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.19%)
EPCL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.86%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
FFBL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
HASCOL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
JSCL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
KAPCO 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.6%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
LOTCHEM 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.45%)
MLCF 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.64%)
PAEL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PIBTL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.46%)
POWER 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
PPL 92.04 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.53%)
PRL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.07 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (6.68%)
TRG 143.19 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 30.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By ▲ 52.44 (1.07%)
BR30 25,672 Increased By ▲ 339.78 (1.34%)
KSE100 45,947 Increased By ▲ 353.94 (0.78%)
KSE30 19,220 Increased By ▲ 163.83 (0.86%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hope for new momentum as Ngozi takes WTO reins

AFP Updated 02 Mar 2021

GENEVA: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took the reins of the World Trade Organization Monday with a daunting to-do list, not least tackling the global economic crisis sparked by the pandemic.

The former Nigerian finance and foreign minister, the first woman and the first African ever to lead the WTO, is also hoping to kickstart long-blocked trade negotiations.

"I am coming into one of the most important institutions in the world and we have a lot of work to do," the 66-year-old told journalists as she arrived for her first day on the job in Geneva.

"I feel ready to go."

Known as Dr. Ngozi, the development economist has hit the ground running, taking the helm of the global trade body as it kicks off its annual General Council meeting to discuss a range of pressing matters.

A major issue to be discussed during the two-day meeting is a controversial push for the WTO to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines.

Delegates have at least been able to agree a date for the WTO's next ministerial conference, which was scheduled for last year but postponed due to the pandemic. It is now set to be held in Geneva from November 29.

The diplomats are also debating how to breathe life into international negotiations on fishery subsidies that have been blocked for two decades -- an issue that Ngozi described as "one of my top priorities".

World Trade Organization Geneva WTO panel Ngozi Okonjo Iweal

Hope for new momentum as Ngozi takes WTO reins

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.