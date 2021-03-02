MQM-P, GDA, PML-Q assure Hafeez of support

ISLAMABAD: Finance and Revenue Minister, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that the 3rd March would be an historic day and government would win Senate election as Muttahida Quimi Movement (MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) assured him of their support in the senate elections.

Talking to media persons along with federal ministers of government ally parties MQM-Pakistan, GDA and Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Finance Minister said that the government wanted transparency in the Senate election.

He further stated that his family was in politics from 70 years and his grandfather was Chief Minister, adding that the Senate elections are very important.

Hafeez Sheikh said that he wanted to share good news that all the allies parties have decided to support him in the Senate election. He further stated present government is working for the welfare of the people and prosperity of the country and trying to come up to the expectations of the people.

Ameen ul Haq, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication has said that the MQM is the biggest ally party of the Pakistan Tahreek-eInsaaf and would support the government in the Senate election. He added that the members of Sindh Assembly are being offered bribe in the Senate election.

Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Ministry said that GDA would support government in the election. Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema also said that his party (PML-Q) would also support the government and finance minister in the senate election.

