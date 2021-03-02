Enforced disappearances: Commission disposes of 4,976 cases up to Feb 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 4,976 cases up to February 28, 2020 as per monthly progress report of February 2021 released by secretary, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances on cases of alleged enforced disappearances, said a press release.

The Commission under the dynamic leadership of its Chairman, Justice Javed Iqbal continued its efforts to trace the whereabouts of the missing persons.

The Commission always feels conscious about the distress of families of the missing persons.

Justice Javed Iqbal had two meetings with such families who came from Balochistan.

Consequently, efforts have been accelerated with special attention towards the cases of missing persons of Balochistan.

During the month February, 2021, the Commission conducted hearings at Quetta and Karachi in addition to simultaneous hearings at Islamabad.

During these hearings, the Commission disposed of 112 cases of Balochistan, 28 cases of Sindh, one case of the Punjab, eight cases of KP, and five cases of the ICT, thus, the total disposal during February, 2021 remained 154 cases.

During this month, the Commission registered 144 new cases.

Accordingly, the total number of cases received by the Commission from March, 2011 to February, 2021 works out to be 7,088 cases, out of which the Commission has disposed of 4,976 cases upto February, 2021, which works out to be 70.20 percent of the total cases.

The remaining 2,112 cases are under investigation.

The Commission is determined to put in extraordinary efforts to trace the whereabouts of missing persons as per its mandate.

The families, whose missing persons have been traced, paid tributes and thanks for Justice Javed Iqbal for his untiring efforts.

Justice Javed Iqbal, chairman, Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other faculties which are admissible as per law, said the press release.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021