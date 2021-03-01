ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
SC opinion on presidential reference victory of Pakistan: Faisal Javed

  • He said that the attorney general and his team worked hard and great arguments were given and such a detailed discussion on the Senate has not happened before.
APP 01 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Monday that the Supreme Court's opinion on the presidential reference was a splendid decision and a victory for Pakistan.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court after the announcement of the court judgment, he said that the court has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to guard the process of elections and use technology to control malpractices in vogue in the past.

He said that the attorney general and his team worked hard and great arguments were given and such a detailed discussion on the Senate has not happened before.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made efforts to end corruption from every level, including bringing an end to "bribery, thievery and buying and selling" in the Senate elections.

The PTI leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan entered politics in 1996 to fight corruption and poverty in the country and this judgment was victory of his stance.

Talking further on the court's opinion, he said it had instructed the ECP to work on matters including proportional representation and take measures against corruption in elections.

He said that the court has declared that secrecy of the Senate election vote was not absolute and ECP could adopt a method to monitor to look that the results of the election under the proportionate system reflect the parties or alliance representation in the respective assemblies.

He said that in the past rulers used to plunder national resources and filled their own coffers and then used that money in purchasing votes and loyalties in the parliament, but in Naya Pakistan this practice could not be allowed to continue.

He recalled that PTI was the only party, which expelled its own members of provincial assembly for voting against the party lines.

Faisal Javed said that the opposition leadership’s directives were not followed by their members of the parliament and provincial assemblies by refusing to tender resignations and the masses have rejected them by staying away from their rallies.

