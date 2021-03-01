Pakistan
COAS Bajwa visits logistics installations & workshop in Rawalpindi
- The Army Chief visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling a vast range of specialised transport items for the Army, says ISPR.
- General Bajawa appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop in the provision of top-class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern/latest standards.
01 Mar 2021
Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited a logistic installation/workshop in Rawalpindi, ISPR said on Monday.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling a vast range of specialised transport items for the Army.
He was briefed regarding facilities being developed, up-gradation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores, said ISPR.
General Bajawa appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop in the provision of top-class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern/latest standards.
COAS Bajwa visits logistics installations & workshop in Rawalpindi
