SHC allows PPP's Palwasha Khan to contest Senate polls

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed an appeal challenging the acceptance of PPP candidate Palwasha Khan’s nomination papers for the Senate elections, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, a two-judge bench of the SHC, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, heard the appeal.

During the hearing, the appellant’s lawyer Aqib Rajpar contended before the court that the PPP candidate got her vote transferred to Karachi through forgery to contest the Senate polls from Sindh.

At this, the court observed that there exits law that allows vote transfer. “How a person could be disqualified through a writ petition?” asked the bench. “How did vote transfer from Punjab to Sindh violate the law?”

“This court is not an appellate tribunal to examine documents,” Justice Mazhar observed.

Earlier, the SHC allowed PTI candidate Saifullah Abro to contest the Senate election.

The nomination papers of Saifullah Abro were rejected by an appellate tribunal for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh. However, the SHC bench set aside the decision of the election tribunal.

On February 23, the Election Tribunal rejected PML-N's senior leader Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers by a returning officer. Rashid had been declared ineligible to contest Senate polls.