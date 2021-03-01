ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.59%)
ASC 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.49%)
ASL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 92.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.71%)
DGKC 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.21%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.8%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.27%)
FFBL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2%)
HUMNL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-7.62%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.42%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
LOTCHEM 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.26%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.72%)
PAEL 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-5.44%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.84%)
TRG 136.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-7.33%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.1%)
BR100 4,840 Decreased By ▼ -95.7 (-1.94%)
BR30 24,841 Decreased By ▼ -562.38 (-2.21%)
KSE100 45,130 Decreased By ▼ -734.82 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,844 Decreased By ▼ -328.77 (-1.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC allows PPP's Palwasha Khan to contest Senate polls

  • The appellant’s lawyer contended that the PPP candidate got her vote transferred to Karachi through forgery to contest the Senate polls from Sindh
  • SHC observed that there exits law that allows vote transfer
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Mar 2021

(Karachi) The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed an appeal challenging the acceptance of PPP candidate Palwasha Khan’s nomination papers for the Senate elections, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, a two-judge bench of the SHC, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, heard the appeal.

During the hearing, the appellant’s lawyer Aqib Rajpar contended before the court that the PPP candidate got her vote transferred to Karachi through forgery to contest the Senate polls from Sindh.

At this, the court observed that there exits law that allows vote transfer. “How a person could be disqualified through a writ petition?” asked the bench. “How did vote transfer from Punjab to Sindh violate the law?”

“This court is not an appellate tribunal to examine documents,” Justice Mazhar observed.

Earlier, the SHC allowed PTI candidate Saifullah Abro to contest the Senate election.

The nomination papers of Saifullah Abro were rejected by an appellate tribunal for a technocrat seat for Senate from Sindh. However, the SHC bench set aside the decision of the election tribunal.

On February 23, the Election Tribunal rejected PML-N's senior leader Pervaiz Rashid’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers by a returning officer. Rashid had been declared ineligible to contest Senate polls.

Senate elections Sindh High Court Palwasha Khan nomination papers appeal dismissed

SHC allows PPP's Palwasha Khan to contest Senate polls

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters