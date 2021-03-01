World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732
01 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,732 to 2,447,068, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 60 to 70,105, the tally showed.
