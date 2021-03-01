ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.28%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
AVN 92.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.98%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
DGKC 134.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.89%)
EPCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.91%)
FFBL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.27%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.31%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
MLCF 46.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
PAEL 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
POWER 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
PPL 89.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.14%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.26%)
PTC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
TRG 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.84%)
UNITY 29.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-6.92%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -67.04 (-1.36%)
BR30 25,032 Decreased By ▼ -371.32 (-1.46%)
KSE100 45,357 Decreased By ▼ -508.25 (-1.11%)
KSE30 18,937 Decreased By ▼ -236.55 (-1.23%)
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,732

  • The reported death toll rose by 60 to 70,105, the tally showed.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,732 to 2,447,068, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 60 to 70,105, the tally showed.

