ANL 30.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.28%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
AVN 92.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.88%)
BOP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.9%)
DGKC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.96%)
EPCL 51.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.6%)
FCCL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.03%)
FFBL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.27%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.31%)
JSCL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.21%)
KAPCO 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.91%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.04%)
MLCF 46.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
PAEL 36.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
POWER 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2%)
PPL 89.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.09%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.18%)
PTC 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.2%)
UNITY 29.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-6.92%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -67.04 (-1.36%)
BR30 25,032 Decreased By ▼ -371.32 (-1.46%)
KSE100 45,348 Decreased By ▼ -517.48 (-1.13%)
KSE30 18,930 Decreased By ▼ -242.87 (-1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China shares rebound; slower factory expansion caps gains

  • Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.27% to 11,390.39, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.2% at 29,328.38, supported by a 3.3% gain in the IT sector.
Reuters 01 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese shares rose on Monday, rebounding from a sharp sell-off last week that had been prompted by fears of policy tightening, but gains were capped after China's factory activity grew at a slower pace in February.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.52% at 3,527.30. The index fell more than 5% last week, its biggest weekly drop in a year.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.79%, with the consumer staples sector up 1.28%, the real estate index up 0.45% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.57%.

"There has been a sharp shift in market sentiment after the recent correction. We expect market volatility to intensify in the short term. It could take investors some time to re-price domestic policy normalisation, a global economic recovery and rising global rates," analysts at UBS said in a note.

China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, hitting the lowest level since last May and missing market expectations after COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year.

The rare earth index jumped 5.02%, as China's industry minister Xiao Yaqing said that underpricing the materials would lead to a race to the bottom.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.27% to 11,390.39, while the Hang Seng Index was up 1.2% at 29,328.38, supported by a 3.3% gain in the IT sector.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.61%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 1.87% higher and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index gained 1.79%?.

The yuan traded at 6.4635 per US dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.4681.

The Shanghai stock index has gained 1.6% so far this year? and the CSI300 has risen 3.2%, while the H-share index in Hong Kong is up 6.1%.

Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index COVID19 Chinese shares

China shares rebound; slower factory expansion caps gains

Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech

US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken

US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday

New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters