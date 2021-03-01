Tilla Jogian, Salt Range national parks inaugurated

JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of his efforts and vision to protect historical sites and promote tourism in the country, on Sunday inaugurated Tilla Jogian and Salt Range National Parks.

The Prime Minister, who also planted an olive tree on the occasion, was briefed about the development and importance of two national parks, which were included in the six protected areas.

Besides the two national parks other protected areas included Kheri Murat National Park, Chinji National Park, Namal Wetland and Chashma Wetland Nature Reserves.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam about the protection of wildlife and environment in the area of Salt Range.

All such sites of historical and cultural significance in the country were being identified in line with the vision of the Prime Minster to bring before the world the country’s rich heritage and cultural diversity.

The local population will gain economic benefits as tourists will get attracted to these historic sites.

During the briefing, the Prime Minister was told that with the Salt Range Ecology and Heritage Promotion Plan consisting of seven phases, its first phase was being started today.

It was further told that Salt Range, covering an area of 300 kilometers was an undiscovered national heritage and had much importance due to its history, archeology and religious sites of various faiths.

The Prime Minister was told that the area besides having the history and cultural heritage of different religions and faiths including Budhism, Hinduism, Greeks, Gakhar and Mugal eras was also home to wild olive trees and had attracted the personalities Baba Guru Nanak and Sikandar-e-Azam.

He was told that Pakistan had also requested the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to include the areas world’s cultural and natural heritage.