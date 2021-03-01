ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Most major Gulf indexes surge

Reuters 01 Mar 2021

DUBAI: Most major Gulf stock markets reversed earlier losses to close higher on Sunday, while Saudi shares retreated after US intelligence released on Friday said Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

Khashoggi was a US resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies.

US officials said they were considering cancelling arms sales to the kingdom that pose human rights concerns and limiting future sales to “defensive” weapons, as it reassesses its relationship with Saudi Arabia and its role in the Yemen war.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.5%, its biggest intraday fall since Feb. 18, with Al Rajhi Bank losing 1.8%, while petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries slid 3%.

“I don’t think investors considered it a big risk that the US would torpedo US Saudi relations by targeting Mohammed Bin Salman,” said Khaled Abdel Majeed at London-based investment advisory firm SAM Capital Partners. “Political risk is high in Saudi Arabia and so are valuations,” he said.

In Dubai, the main share index ended 1% higher, buoyed by a 2.6% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.8% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

Elsewhere, Dubai Financial Market jumped 6%, to become the top gainer on the index.

Last week, the DFM said it would reinstate a 10% limit down cap on daily movements in listed securities as of the February 28 trading session. The Abu Dhabi index added 0.6%, with telecoms company Emirates Telecommunications Group advancing 2.2%.

In Qatar, the index gained 0.3%, with lender Masraf Al Rayan rising 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index slipped 0.8%, pressured by banks. Commercial International Bank lost 1.7% and investment bank EFG Hermes down 1.9%.

