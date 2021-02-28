Indian threats, misadventure: Govt, armed forces and people stand united: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Saturday, warned that its government, armed forces and the people stand united against any Indian threat or misadventure, and will always act with an iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

On the eve of remembering Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s irresponsible military misadventure on 26 Feb 2019, the Foreign Office said today, the entire Pakistani nation remembers with great pride Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s irresponsible military misadventure two years ago.

On 26 Feb 2019, India violated Pakistani airspace and conducted air strike inside Pakistan in complete violation of the United Nations charter and international law, it stated, adding that the valiant Pakistan armed forces swiftly responded and displayed exemplary professionalism.

On 27 Feb 2019, it recalled that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured an Indian pilot.

“The whole world witnessed that Pakistan, once again, not only resolutely safeguarded its territorial sovereignty, but also acted with tremendous restraint and responsibility. The captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace,” it added.

In a video statement on the eve, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made it clear that Pakistani nation prefers peace “but if any aggression is imposed and Balakot like misadventure is repeated then this nation knows how to defend itself.”

