LDA intensifies campaign against illegal societies

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority has intensified its ongoing drive against illegal housing schemes in all the four districts of Lahore division and has warned sponsors and developers of these schemes for getting necessary permission before launching any housing project.

On the direction by Director General LDA, staff of the metropolitan planning directorate ii and the estate management private housing schemes conducted a joint operation against eight illegal housing schemes at Ahluwala Road, adjacent to Ferozepur Road, Lahore. During the operation, the LDA staff demolished illegal structures.

