Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs1050 to 108200
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20.
27 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 1050 on Saturday and was sold at Rs108,200 against sale at Rs109,250, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 900 and was traded at Rs 92,764 against Rs 93,664 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 85,033 from Rs 86,858.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was traded at Rs1380 against its sale at Rs1400 while that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.15 and was traded at Rs1183.12 against Rs1200.27.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed decrease of $30 and was sold at $1734 against its sale at $1764, the association added.
Comments