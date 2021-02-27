Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
27 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (February 26, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 160.54 156.87
GBP 224.56 219.39
EUR 195.25 191.56
JPY 1.5138 1.4792
SAR 42.85 41.77
AED 43.72 42.69
=================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.