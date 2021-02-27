Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Friday (February 26, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 160.54 156.87 GBP 224.56 219.39 EUR 195.25 191.56 JPY 1.5138 1.4792 SAR 42.85 41.77 AED 43.72 42.69 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021