World
G20 should not withdraw fiscal support too early
26 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The world's largest economies should continue their rescue and support measures for workers and companies in the COVID-19 pandemic as the recovery is taking longer than initially thought, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
"We must not scale back the support programs too early and too quickly," Scholz said ahead of a virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's top 20 economies, adding he would campaign with his G20 colleagues for continued stimulus.
