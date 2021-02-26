World
Chile says November to January jobless rate 10.2pc
SANTIAGO: Chile's unemployment rate eased for a sixth consecutive month to 10.2% between November and January, the government said on Friday, remaining nonetheless significantly above the same period the previous year as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on the economy.
Unemployment in Chile, the world's top copper producer, hit a decade-long high of 13.1% in July, during the peak of the pandemic. The jobless rate during the October to December period was 10.3%.
