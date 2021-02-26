ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
US to buy at least 100,000 doses of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy

  • The US government will have the option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million doses through Nov. 25, the company said.
  • United States had already agreed to buy 1.45 million doses of bamlanivimab alone, Lilly said.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the US government has agreed to buy at least 100,000 doses of its newly authorized COVID-19 dual antibody cocktail for $210 million, with doses to be delivered through March-end.

The US government will have the option to purchase up to an additional 1.1 million doses through Nov. 25, the company said.

The therapy contains two antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab and had got US emergency use authorization earlier this month for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease or hospitalization.

United States had already agreed to buy 1.45 million doses of bamlanivimab alone, Lilly said, adding that 1 million of doses have already been delivered and 450,000 additional doses will be delivered by March-end.

