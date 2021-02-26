ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
Pakistan

SC bars CDA from demolishing lawyers' chambers in Islamabad

  • The SC accepted the petition filed by the Islamabad Bar Council and has barred the CDA from demolishing the chambers till March 2.
  • The SC also issued notices to the attorney-general and advocate-general.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Feb 2021

The Supreme Court (SC) barred on Friday the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from demolishing the chambers of lawyers in Islamabad.

During the hearing conducted by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, a large number of lawyers gathered around the rostrum. The CJP expressed his displeasure and said that the SC will not be pressurized.

The CJP contended that those lawyers who wanted to do practice have to establish their own office, adding that lawyers are not supposed to encroach on public land ARY reported. Justice Ijazul Ahsan inquired how the chambers were built on playgrounds.

The SC accepted the petition filed by the Islamabad Bar Council and has barred the CDA from demolishing the chambers till March 2. The SC also issued notices to the attorney-general and advocate-general.

Following the demolition of illegal chambers in district and sessions court in Islamabad on February 8, lawyers stormed into the Islamabad High Court, attacked the Chief Justice Block and detained him as well as other judges for a couple of hours.

Chanting slogans, the lawyers demanded the formationof a joint investigation team to identify those responsible for demolishing the chambers.

Supreme Court IHC SC Capital Development Authority Lawyers protest demolition of chambers Islamabad Bar Council chambers

