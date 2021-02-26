World
Biden urges swift passage of Covid aid after minimum wage setback
26 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden urged Congress on Thursday to "move quickly" to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package after a Senate ruling that prevents a minimum wage hike from being included in the sweeping plan.
"President Biden is disappointed in this outcome, as he proposed having the $15 minimum wage as part of the American Rescue Plan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.
"He urges Congress to move quickly to pass the (bill), which includes $1400 rescue checks for most Americans" and other funding to help control and end the pandemic.
