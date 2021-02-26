ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

IMF MD’s ‘deep’ concern

Adnan Khan 26 Feb 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind” carried by the newspaper on Thursday. According to it, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called upon the Group of 20 countries should take strong policy actions to reverse a “dangerous divergence” that threatens to leave most developing countries languishing for years.

That the IMF Managing Director’s “deep” concern is legitimate is a fact. But the head of the lender of the last resort is required to take some policy initiatives aimed at relaxing the conditionalities that it imposes on the borrowers. Pakistan is one of them. Increase in power tariffs is one such conditionality that the people of Pakistan are facing in the midst of the pandemic.

Adnan Khan (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

International Monetary fund pandemic IMF MD Group of 20 countrie

Adnan Khan

IMF MD’s ‘deep’ concern

Pakistan not out of the FATF woods yet

Export proceeds in USD: ECs allowed forward sale transactions with banks

SC says will confine its opinion to constitutionality of Senate elections

Sri Lanka offered use of Gwadar Port

Sri Lanka seeks $2.2bn from China as reserves shrink

11 from Punjab elected unopposed to Senate

NA-75: re-election on March 18

Cabinet takes stock of situation

NCC-FFP directs speedy implementation of energy projects

Punjab-based RLNG-fired power plants: Suspension of gas supply contributed to blackout

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.